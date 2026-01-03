Speer and Marshall host Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts Appalachian State after Jalen Speer scored 26 points in Marshall’s 84-80 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd are 7-1 on their home court. Marshall averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 against conference opponents. Appalachian State is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Marshall scores 80.2 points, 13.8 more per game than the 66.4 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Mountaineers match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Van Komen is averaging 9.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Speer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kasen Jennings is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

