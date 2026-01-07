Speed, Loyola (MD) defeat Army 84-76 in OT

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Speed scored 19 points, including five in the overtime, and Loyola (MD) beat Army…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Braeden Speed scored 19 points, including five in the overtime, and Loyola (MD) beat Army 84-76 on Wednesday.

Speed added nine rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-11, 1-2 Patriot League). Jacob Theodosiou added 16 points on 5 for 12 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and also had seven rebounds. Sebastien Emenalo had 10 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Greyhounds snapped a six-game losing streak.

Ryan Curry led the Black Knights (7-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Kevin McCarthy added 16 points for Army. Jackson Furman also put up 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Emmett Adair scored eight points in the first half for Loyola, who trailed 40-39 at halftime. Loyola outscored Army by one point in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 73-73. Speed shot 1 of 1 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line on the way to their five points in the overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

