Spearman leads No. 20 Tennessee against No. 21 Alabama after 20-point outing

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (12-3, 4-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-2, 3-2 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Tennessee faces No. 21 Alabama after Lazaria Spearman scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 85-50 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide are 14-0 on their home court. Alabama has a 15-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lady Volunteers are 4-0 in conference games. Tennessee ranks fifth in college basketball with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Spearman averaging 3.3.

Alabama averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 27.9 more points per game (81.3) than Alabama allows to opponents (53.4).

The Crimson Tide and Lady Volunteers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers is averaging 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crimson Tide. Jessica Timmons is averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games.

Nya Robertson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Janiah Barker is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.