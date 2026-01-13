Sparks leads Fairfield against Manhattan after 23-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (8-10, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-7, 2-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Manhattan Jaspers (8-10, 4-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-7, 2-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Manhattan after Braden Sparks scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 68-62 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Stags have gone 6-2 in home games. Fairfield is second in the MAAC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Jaspers are 4-3 in MAAC play. Manhattan has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Fairfield’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Fairfield gives up.

The Stags and Jaspers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sparks is averaging 18.2 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Winston is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 12.0 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

