Sparks’ 27 lead Fairfield past Iona 71-70

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 27 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and Halon Rawlins made a go-ahead free throw with three seconds left to give Fairfield a 71-70 victory over Iona on Friday.

Sparks went 11 of 21 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Stags (14-9, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Declan Wucherpfennig shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Brandon Benjamin shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding 15 rebounds and five assists.

CJ Anthony led the Gaels (14-9, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Iona also got 14 points from Toby Harris.

