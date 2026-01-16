Southern visits Grambling following Nunn’s 20-point game

Southern Jaguars (7-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (5-12, 2-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling…

Southern Jaguars (7-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (5-12, 2-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Southern after Shaniah Nunn scored 20 points in Grambling’s 67-60 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 4-3 in home games. Grambling is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars have gone 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Grambling scores 64.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 64.7 Southern allows. Southern averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Grambling allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monica Marsh is averaging 11.7 points and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Nunn is averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games.

DeMya Porter is averaging 10 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.