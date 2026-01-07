Southern visits Dorsey and Bethune-Cookman

Southern Jaguars (6-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (6-7, 2-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-11, 1-0 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern after Daimoni Dorsey scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 57-56 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 2-0 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Jaguars are 2-0 in conference games. Southern is third in the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by DeMya Porter averaging 2.8.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 33.7% from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janessa Kelley is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 4.5 points. Dorsey is averaging 8.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Zaria Hurston is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

