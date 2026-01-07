Southern Utah visits Utah Valley on 4-game road skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-11, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 2-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-11, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 2-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hits the road against Utah Valley looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Wolverines are 7-0 in home games. Utah Valley has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-2 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Utah Valley’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is averaging 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elijah Duval is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.3 points, six rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

