Southern Utah visits Daniels and Cal Baptist

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-12, 0-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-6, 1-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-12, 0-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-6, 1-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Southern Utah after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 84-72 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers are 7-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist is fourth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Baptist’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah scores 5.6 more points per game (76.6) than Cal Baptist gives up to opponents (71.0).

The Lancers and Thunderbirds meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

Dylan Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Elijah Duval is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

