Southern Utah Thunderbirds face the UT Arlington Mavericks on 4-game losing streak

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-10, 0-1 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah heads into the matchup with UT Arlington as losers of four games in a row.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-1 at home. Southern Utah is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 1-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 4.3.

Southern Utah averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.0 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 71.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 80.9 Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Duval is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Tanner Hayhurst is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Seamster is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

