Southern Utah plays Utah Valley on 4-game road skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-11, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 2-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-11, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-4, 2-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -20.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah travels to Utah Valley looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 at home. Utah Valley is eighth in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game. Trevan Leonhardt leads the Wolverines averaging 6.4.

The Thunderbirds are 0-2 in conference matchups. Southern Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley scores 82.6 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 81.3 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 10.1 more points per game (76.9) than Utah Valley gives up to opponents (66.8).

The Wolverines and Thunderbirds meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Holcombe is shooting 59.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Wolverines. Tyler Hendricks is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Dylan Jones is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 9.7 points. Elijah Duval is shooting 44.7% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.