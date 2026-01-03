Southern Utah plays UT Arlington, seeks 4th straight home win

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-10, 0-1 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-5, 1-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-10, 0-1 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Thunderbirds play UT Arlington.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-1 in home games. Southern Utah has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 1-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Utah scores 76.9 points, 13.3 more per game than the 63.6 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Duval is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Tanner Hayhurst is averaging 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Raysean Seamster is averaging 14 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

