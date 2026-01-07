Southern Utah hosts Barcello and Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-5, 2-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-4, 2-0 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (9-5, 2-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-4, 2-0 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Southern Utah after Amanda Barcello scored 23 points in Utah Valley’s 69-67 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 5-0 in home games. Southern Utah leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. Brooklyn Fely leads the Thunderbirds with 9.1 rebounds.

The Wolverines are 2-1 in WAC play. Utah Valley is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Utah is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 64.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 66.1 Southern Utah allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Chambers is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Ava Uhrich is averaging 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Barcello is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Kylee Mabry is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 17.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.