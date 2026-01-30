Southern Utah faces Abilene Christian following Uhrich’s 30-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-5, 6-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-7, 6-3 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-5, 6-1 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-7, 6-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian after Ava Uhrich scored 30 points in Southern Utah’s 77-68 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Thunderbirds are 8-1 in home games. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 6-1 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is the leader in the WAC scoring 13.2 fast break points per game.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Chambers is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Thunderbirds. Uhrich is averaging 15.5 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Payton Hull is averaging 16.7 points and 2.8 steals for the Wildcats. Natalia Chavez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

