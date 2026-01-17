Southern secures 71-53 victory against Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Fazl Oshodi’s 16 points helped Southern defeat Grambling 71-53 on Saturday. Oshodi shot 5 for 11…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Fazl Oshodi’s 16 points helped Southern defeat Grambling 71-53 on Saturday.

Oshodi shot 5 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Jaguars (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Jacobs scored 14 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to go with nine assists. Terrance Dixon Jr. finished 5 of 5 from the floor for 10 points.

The Tigers (8-10, 2-3) were led in scoring by Derrius Ward, who finished with 11 points. Jimel Lane and Jamil Muttilib each added 10 points and two steals apiece for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.