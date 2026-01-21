Southern plays Mississippi Valley State, aims for 5th straight home win

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-8, 4-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-13, 3-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (8-8, 4-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Mississippi Valley State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Jaguars have gone 4-0 in home games. Southern is fifth in the SWAC scoring 59.3 points while shooting 37.3% from the field.

The Devilettes are 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.0 turnovers per game.

Southern scores 59.3 points per game, 26.0 fewer points than the 85.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMya Porter is shooting 52.9% and averaging 10.4 points for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ariel Jefferson is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Devilettes. Janiya Jones is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

