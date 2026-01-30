Southern Miss visits Old Dominion after Keats’ 21-point outing

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-10, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6:30…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-10, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Old Dominion after Carly Keats scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 70-67 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs are 10-2 in home games. Old Dominion has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Eagles are 4-6 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Old Dominion gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.5 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Keats averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Jakayla Johnson is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

