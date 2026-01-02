Southern Miss visits Louisiana after Weeks’ 24-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-12, 1-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-12, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Louisiana after Tylik Weeks scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 87-73 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-4 in home games. Louisiana is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Isaac Tavares averaging 6.7.

Louisiana is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Southern Miss allows to opponents. Southern Miss averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jaxon Olvera is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Curt Lewis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Weeks is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

