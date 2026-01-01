Southern Miss visits Lewis and UL Monroe

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 5…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-11, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Southern Miss after Krystian Lewis scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 94-85 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Warhawks are 3-3 on their home court. UL Monroe is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 assists per game led by Dylan Brumfield averaging 3.0.

UL Monroe’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Golden Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Lewis is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Curt Lewis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 6.6 points. Tylik Weeks is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.