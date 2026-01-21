Southern Miss visits Brown and Georgia State

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-12, 4-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-9, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-12, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Southern Miss after Malachi Brown scored 20 points in Georgia State’s 77-57 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 5-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Georgia State scores 70.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 73.4 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jelani Hamilton is averaging 17.8 points and 2.1 steals for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tylik Weeks is shooting 48.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

