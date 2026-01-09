Southern Miss takes on Appalachian State following Johnson’s 30-point game

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (10-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 0-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (10-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-7, 0-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits Appalachian State after Jakayla Johnson scored 30 points in Southern Miss’ 98-95 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-3 at home. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per game led by Emma Smith averaging 4.1.

The Lady Eagles are 3-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Appalachian State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Southern Miss averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Appalachian State gives up.

The Mountaineers and Lady Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 8.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Daisia Mitchell is averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games.

Sakyia White is averaging 12.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Carly Keats is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

