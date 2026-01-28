Southern Miss hosts Appalachian State after Weeks’ 22-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-11, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Appalachian State after Tylik Weeks scored 22 points in Southern Miss’ 85-67 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Golden Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 2.6.

The Mountaineers are 6-4 in conference play. Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Marcus Jr. averaging 3.0.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 72.2 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 73.7 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Binet is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alonzo Dodd is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Kasen Jennings is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

