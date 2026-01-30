Southern Jaguars take on the Alcorn State Braves, seek 5th straight win

Southern Jaguars (11-8, 7-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-9, 6-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (11-8, 7-1 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-9, 6-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Alcorn State.

The Braves are 5-1 on their home court. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Nakia Cheatham leads the Braves with 6.4 boards.

The Jaguars are 7-1 in conference games. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Mykayla Cunningham averaging 3.4.

Alcorn State averages 54.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 61.5 Southern gives up. Southern averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheatham is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

DeMya Porter is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 50.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

