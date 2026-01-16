Southern Indiana visits Tennessee State following Webb’s 29-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 6-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-13, 2-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 6-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-13, 2-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Southern Indiana after Aaniya Webb scored 29 points in Tennessee State’s 70-62 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lady Tigers have gone 3-4 at home. Tennessee State is 0-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-1 in conference games. Southern Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee State makes 37.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Southern Indiana averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Tennessee State gives up.

The Lady Tigers and Screaming Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Webb is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Sadie Sanchez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ali Saunders is averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Sophia Loden is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 64.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.