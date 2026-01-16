Southern Indiana visits Tennessee State following Nkrumah’s 30-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-13, 1-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-6, 5-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-13, 1-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-6, 5-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Southern Indiana after Aaron Nkrumah scored 30 points in Tennessee State’s 105-100 overtime win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 at home. Tennessee State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee State makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Southern Indiana’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The Tigers and Screaming Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Harper II is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.4 points. Nkrumah is averaging 15.1 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ismail Habib is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists. Cardell Bailey is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

