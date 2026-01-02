Southern Indiana visits Nenadic and Lindenwood

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-5, 3-0 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-5, 3-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood faces Southern Indiana after Milos Nenadic scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 77-64 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 6-0 at home. Lindenwood leads the OVC with 17.8 fast break points.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 0-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is sixth in the OVC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Tolu Samuels averaging 8.1.

Lindenwood makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Jadis Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ismail Habib is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

