Southern Indiana visits Nenadic and Lindenwood

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-5, 3-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -11.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on Southern Indiana after Milos Nenadic scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 77-64 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions are 6-0 in home games. Lindenwood averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-3 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lindenwood scores 82.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 75.2 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Screaming Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists. Cardell Bailey is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

