Southern Indiana takes on Western Illinois after Gannon’s 21-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-3, 7-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-4, 8-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-3, 7-2 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (14-4, 8-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Western Illinois after Chloe Gannon scored 21 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-57 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-1 at home. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leathernecks are 7-2 in OVC play. Western Illinois is fourth in the OVC with 12.7 assists per game led by Kaylen Reed averaging 3.8.

Southern Indiana averages 70.8 points, 9.9 more per game than the 60.9 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Saunders is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Gannon is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Mia Nicastro is averaging 23.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 65.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.