Southern Indiana hosts UT Martin after Bailey’s 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-12, 0-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts UT Martin after Cardell Bailey scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 84-76 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-4 in home games. Southern Indiana is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 4-1 in OVC play. UT Martin is the leader in the OVC allowing only 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

Southern Indiana scores 71.3 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.6 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 75.0 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.3 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Bailey is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

