Southern Indiana hosts Southeast Missouri State after Ward’s 23-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Indiana after BJ Ward scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 73-50 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-3 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks seventh in the OVC in team defense, giving up 75.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Redhawks are 3-1 in conference matchups. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Southern Indiana averages 71.0 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 73.9 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 77.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 75.7 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

The Screaming Eagles and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Cardell Bailey is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ward is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Redhawks. Luke Almodovar is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

