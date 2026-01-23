Southern Indiana hosts Lorenzen and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-16, 0-9 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-15, 1-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-16, 0-9 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-15, 1-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Southern Indiana after Lucas Lorenzen scored 26 points in Western Illinois’ 71-66 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-6 on their home court. Southern Indiana is fifth in the OVC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Tolu Samuels leads the Screaming Eagles with 8.3 boards.

The Leathernecks have gone 0-9 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Indiana’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 66.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.8 Southern Indiana allows to opponents.

The Screaming Eagles and Leathernecks face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib is scoring 16.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Cardell Bailey is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Lorenzen is averaging 15.7 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.