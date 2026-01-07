Southern Indiana faces Southeast Missouri State after Saunders’ 23-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-4, 3-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-4, 3-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces Southeast Missouri State after Ali Saunders scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 75-65 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 5.2.

The Redhawks have gone 1-3 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Southern Indiana’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 14.7 more points per game (70.2) than Southern Indiana allows to opponents (55.5).

The Screaming Eagles and Redhawks meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saunders is averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Loden is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zoey Rixter is averaging 3.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Carmen Taylor is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.