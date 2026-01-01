Southern Illinois visits Drake following Aalsma’s 30-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-8, 0-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (3-9, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-8, 0-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (3-9, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Southern Illinois after Abbie Aalsma scored 30 points in Drake’s 78-62 win over the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 in home games. Drake allows 77.4 points and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Salukis have gone 0-2 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Drake averages 67.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 71.1 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois’ 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Drake has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

The Bulldogs and Salukis meet Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aalsma is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games.

Alayna Kraus is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 10.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.