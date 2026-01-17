Southern Illinois hosts Carrothers and UIC

UIC Flames (8-9, 3-3 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (3-12, 1-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Southern Illinois after Jessica Carrothers scored 25 points in UIC’s 66-48 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Salukis have gone 3-4 in home games. Southern Illinois ranks ninth in the MVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Tkiyah Nelson averaging 4.4.

The Flames are 3-3 in conference games. UIC is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UIC allows. UIC’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Southern Illinois has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The Salukis and Flames meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Kraus is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 14.1 points. Indya Green is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sara Zabrecky is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 5.5 points. Julia Coleman is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

