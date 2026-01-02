Southern hosts Texas Southern following Hupstead’s 30-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (4-9) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits…

Texas Southern Tigers (2-9) at Southern Jaguars (4-9)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits Southern after Troy Hupstead scored 30 points in Texas Southern’s 80-56 win against the Huston-Tillotson Rams.

The Jaguars are 3-0 on their home court. Southern is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 0-6 away from home. Texas Southern has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern scores 83.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 85.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 71.7 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 83.2 Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is averaging 20 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zytarious Mortle is averaging 5.6 points for the Tigers. Hupstead is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

