Southern hosts conference foe Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (5-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-7, 1-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-8, 1-0 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-7, 1-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daeja Holmes and Texas Southern take on Jocelyn Tate and Southern in SWAC play Saturday.

The Jaguars have gone 3-0 at home. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by DeMya Porter averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 1-0 against conference opponents. Texas Southern has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Southern scores 58.8 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than the 77.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.2 points. Porter is shooting 56.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Holmes is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Taliyah Logwood is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.