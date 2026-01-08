Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Indiana following Ward’s 23-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Indiana after BJ Ward scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 73-50 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-3 in home games. Southern Indiana allows 75.7 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Redhawks are 3-1 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Southern Indiana is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 77.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 75.7 Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ismail Habib averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Cardell Bailey is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marqueas Bell is averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.