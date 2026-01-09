Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State following Terry’s 30-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 3-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-7, 4-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 3-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State after Brendan Terry scored 30 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-76 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Jon Carroll leads the Eagles with 7.5 boards.

The Redhawks have gone 4-1 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Marqueas Bell averaging 5.3.

Morehead State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Marshall is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.9 points. Carroll is averaging 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bell is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Luke Almodovar is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

