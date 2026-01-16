Southeast Missouri State Redhawks face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on 4-game slide

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-9, 1-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-11, 1-6 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-9, 1-6 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-11, 1-6 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State heads into the matchup with SIU-Edwardsville after losing four straight games.

The Redhawks have gone 4-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is seventh in the OVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ainaya Williams averaging 1.7.

The Cougars are 1-6 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Syanne Mohamed averaging 3.1.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 61.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 69.3 Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor is shooting 35.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Redhawks. Williams is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Miller is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.0 points for the Cougars. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

