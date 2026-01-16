Southeast Missouri State plays SIU-Edwardsville following Almodovar’s 21-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-8, 3-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-9, 4-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-8, 3-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-9, 4-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Luke Almodovar scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 88-76 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Redhawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-4 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Southeast Missouri State makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almodovar is averaging 14.3 points for the Redhawks. BJ Ward is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ring Malith averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Arnas Sakenis is averaging 8.8 points and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

