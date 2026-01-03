Southeast Missouri State hosts Lorenzen and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-10, 0-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-7, 2-1 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m.…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-10, 0-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-7, 2-1 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State after Lucas Lorenzen scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 67-60 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Redhawks are 4-2 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Leathernecks are 0-3 in conference play. Western Illinois ranks fifth in the OVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Karyiek Dixon averaging 2.9.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State allows.

The Redhawks and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Lorenzen is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

