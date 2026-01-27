South Florida visits Tulane after Brumbaugh’s 35-point game

South Florida Bulls (13-7, 5-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-8, 3-4 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (13-7, 5-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-8, 3-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on South Florida after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 35 points in Tulane’s 73-70 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Green Wave are 8-4 in home games. Tulane is ninth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Brumbaugh averaging 3.3.

The Bulls are 5-2 in conference matchups. South Florida is the AAC leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 10.1.

Tulane’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Bulls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wes Enis averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Nelson is shooting 62.8% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 90.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

