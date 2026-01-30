South Florida visits Ford and Temple

South Florida Bulls (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-8, 5-3 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

South Florida Bulls (14-7, 6-2 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-8, 5-3 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on South Florida after Derrian Ford scored 21 points in Temple’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 8-3 in home games. Temple is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls have gone 6-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks seventh in college basketball with 38.6 rebounds per game. Izaiyah Nelson paces the Bulls with 10.1.

Temple scores 75.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 79.0 South Florida allows. South Florida averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Temple allows.

The Owls and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

