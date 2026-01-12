South Florida takes on UTSA following Davidson’s 20-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (8-6, 3-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-7, 3-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (8-6, 3-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-7, 3-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on UTSA after Katie Davidson scored 20 points in South Florida’s 90-81 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls are 7-3 on their home court. South Florida has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 3-0 against conference opponents. UTSA has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). UTSA averages 61.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 72.2 South Florida allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is averaging 11.6 points for the Bulls. L’or Mputu is averaging 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Rowe is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Ereauna Hardaway is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.