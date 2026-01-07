South Dakota visits St. Thomas after Janowski’s 31-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-4, 1-0 Summit League) Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-4, 1-0 Summit League)

Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -13.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces South Dakota after Nick Janowski scored 31 points in St. Thomas’ 92-88 win against the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies have gone 8-0 in home games. St. Thomas scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Coyotes are 0-1 against conference opponents. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 2.1.

St. Thomas scores 81.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 82.2 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Coyotes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Minessale is scoring 21.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is averaging 20.4 points for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

