South Dakota visits Omaha following Djobet’s 25-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (10-10, 2-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-10, 2-3 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (9-11, 2-3 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays South Dakota after Paul Djobet scored 25 points in Omaha’s 73-62 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks are 6-3 in home games. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit League with 14.0 assists per game led by Ja’Sean Glover averaging 3.3.

The Coyotes are 2-3 in conference matchups. South Dakota is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Omaha is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 6.1 more points per game (83.1) than Omaha allows to opponents (77.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 15 points. Djobet is shooting 51.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is shooting 44.5% and averaging 20.7 points for the Coyotes. Cameron Fens is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.