South Dakota State visits Omaha following Meyer’s 22-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-4, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (2-14, 0-1 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces Omaha after Brooklyn Meyer scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 67-49 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks have gone 2-4 at home. Omaha is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jackrabbits have gone 1-0 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Omaha averages 55.8 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 67.6 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Omaha gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarai Estupinan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Regan Juenemann is shooting 54.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Madison Mathiowetz is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 11.9 points. Meyer is averaging 21.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

