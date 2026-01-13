South Dakota State visits North Dakota State after Anderson’s 22-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-5, 4-0 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (14-5, 4-0 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State after Treyson Anderson scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 78-76 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison are 8-0 in home games. North Dakota State scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-1 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota State scores 81.6 points, 9.2 more per game than the 72.4 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 6.1 more points per game (76.6) than North Dakota State gives up to opponents (70.5).

The Bison and Jackrabbits face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Stefonowicz is averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Trevian Carson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games.

Kalen Garry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Damon Wilkinson is averaging 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

