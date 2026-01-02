South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Wilkinson’s 24-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-10, 1-0 Summit League) Grand Forks, North…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-10, 1-0 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits North Dakota after Damon Wilkinson scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 84-69 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 5-4 in home games. North Dakota is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilkinson averaging 4.4.

North Dakota’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 75.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.4 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Wilkinson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.