South Dakota State takes on UMKC following Meyer’s 31-point showing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-5, 5-1 Summit) at UMKC Roos (5-14, 3-4 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits UMKC after Brooklyn Meyer scored 31 points in South Dakota State’s 99-47 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Roos have gone 4-5 at home. UMKC is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits have gone 5-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Meyer with 2.7.

UMKC makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). South Dakota State averages 6.3 more points per game (76.1) than UMKC allows (69.8).

The Roos and Jackrabbits match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamyah Winter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Elauni Bennett is averaging 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is averaging 6.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

